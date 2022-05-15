White Guava
aka White Hot Guava
White Guava, also known as White Hot Guava, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Stardawg and Tres Dawg. White Guava is 18.6% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Guava effects include relaxed, giggly, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, arthritis, and depression. Bred by Top Dawg Seeds, White Guava features flavors like pear, apricot, and mango. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of White Guava typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a fruity and uplifting strain that can help you unwind and have some fun, White Guava might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
White Guava strain effects
White Guava strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
