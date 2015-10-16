Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I usually smoke 2 bowls, but I smoked a handful of hits and I’m good.
This stuff is really high on the THC scale, my fellow anxious friends proceed with caution. The smell is sweet and a little fruity, and the taste is peppery with some berry and earthiness added. It’s quite nice!
A few hits of th...
Saw this on the menu from Terrapin Care Station PA. My eighth was tested at 25% THC. The aroma of the flower is mouthwatering - a little fuel, some berry, and pepper. Taste is the same but less of the berries. The effects are fast and strong. It’s a great way to start the day when I need an upliftin...
Uneventful is the way I'd describe it. It's fine, not a total waste but the high was short lived. It was a mid grade high feeling that slowly bring you to relax but aware mood. Flavor profile was not very strong and bit of a spicy note but nothing to make it stand out
Nothing exciting compared to m...
No ones made a decent review in a while so I’ll go ahead, White Slipper is hands down the day time Sativa “go-to” for the Wife and I, hands down the best euphoric high that will 180 your mood, crush anxiety, and get the day fucking started. Get you some.