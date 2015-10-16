ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Scooze007
Member since 2018
It’s a great flower that has powerful features and effects. It’s a good flower even for the experienced user or the Amateur user. It’s reasonably priced. It does work well.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for evilmightyacorn
Member since 2018
I usually smoke 2 bowls, but I smoked a handful of hits and I’m good. This stuff is really high on the THC scale, my fellow anxious friends proceed with caution. The smell is sweet and a little fruity, and the taste is peppery with some berry and earthiness added. It’s quite nice! A few hits of th...
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for Kkakes33
Member since 2018
Saw this on the menu from Terrapin Care Station PA. My eighth was tested at 25% THC. The aroma of the flower is mouthwatering - a little fuel, some berry, and pepper. Taste is the same but less of the berries. The effects are fast and strong. It’s a great way to start the day when I need an upliftin...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for rmxxps
Member since 2018
Uneventful is the way I'd describe it. It's fine, not a total waste but the high was short lived. It was a mid grade high feeling that slowly bring you to relax but aware mood. Flavor profile was not very strong and bit of a spicy note but nothing to make it stand out Nothing exciting compared to m...
Relaxed
Avatar for PaMarijuana
Member since 2018
Pa medical little flavor small bubblegum size buds
Avatar for SusanMurin18
Member since 2018
Great sativa dominant hybrid. Great daytime strain. Helps with pain and depression.
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for KeefHunter420
Member since 2018
So why does this strain look, taste and effect like crap in PA. Maybe someone can help me understand why medical flower in PA. is of such poor quality? I bought this strain today with a %16 thc ratio.
Avatar for ponyboyyyyy
Member since 2017
No ones made a decent review in a while so I’ll go ahead, White Slipper is hands down the day time Sativa “go-to” for the Wife and I, hands down the best euphoric high that will 180 your mood, crush anxiety, and get the day fucking started. Get you some.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry