White Slipper is a sativa-dominant hybrid that crosses The White and Glass Slipper, resulting in a relaxing strain perfect for shedding stress. Flavors of blueberry and spicy pepper take over on the inhale, and soon to follow is White Slipper’s heavenly euphoria. Its buds grow with shining resin-tipped trichomes that glow with a white luminescence, but let these potent crystals be a warning to novices: White Slipper’s THC content often exceeds 25 percent.
White Slipper
