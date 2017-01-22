ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Urkle
  • Leafly flower of White Urkle

Hybrid

White Urkle

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners.

White Urkle
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

White Urkle is a hybrid of Purple Urkle and The White bred by OG Raskal Genetics. Most phenotypes will express themselves with deep violet hues that show the influence of its Purple Urkle mother. This strain is known for having a short stature and a fruity bouquet of flavors that mix with an earthy, pine aroma that gives rise to relaxing yet balanced effects.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

111 reported effects from 49 people

    Reviews

    77

    Show all

    Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
    Member since 2016
    To reward myself for going to the gym and taking a killer hard Spin class I went to the dispensary across the street from the gym and picked up 3 new to me strains, just one gram each. First I worked out my lungs, and later I charred them with White Urkle. White Urkel is an indica dominant hybrid...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for RonRoosevelt
    Member since 2016
    This is my new Yoga weed. I was able to focus on my body and not get distracted. This made me relaxed and I wanted to 'check in' not 'check out' The smoke is smooth and complex. Enjoyable all around.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    FocusedRelaxed
    Avatar for bdubyah
    Member since 2017
    So fucking relaxed right now after smoking a half joint of White Urkle. My son is watching Minions and yelling at the TV pretending to be their leader. He’s also got his diaper half off with half of his ass hanging out. Normally this would bug the shit out of me because I know my night is gonna end ...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricRelaxedTingly
    Avatar for fopodilf
    Member since 2016
    Man this strain hit me like an edible. Full effect takes a little while but it's total rubber spine euphoria. Buds are small and super dense with great aroma. Probably won't make it to the grocery store after a few bong rips.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for kanna37
    Member since 2014
    One of the best damn highs I've ever had. This strain is amazing, and it's now one of only three strains that I actually stockpile every month. Balanced head and body high, and it made my mood disorders completely vanish just as wonderfully as it brought my inflammation and pain from Osteoarthriti...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Similar strains

    Leafly flower for Blue Magoo
    Blue Magoo
    More CBG    Leafly flower for AK-47
    AK-47
    More popular    Leafly flower for Purple Kush
    Purple Kush
    More pinene    Leafly flower for Bubble Gum
    Bubble Gum
    More myrcene    Leafly flower for Cherry Pie
    Cherry Pie
    More popular    Leafly flower for Mango Tango
    Mango Tango
    More popular    Leafly flower for Blueberry
    Blueberry
    More popular    Leafly flower for LA Kookies
    LA Kookies
    More THC
    search by similar

    Lineage

    First strain parent
    The White
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Purple Urkle
    parent
    Strain
    White Urkle

    Photos

    Show all

    User uploaded image of White UrkleUser uploaded image of White UrkleUser uploaded image of White UrkleUser uploaded image of White UrkleUser uploaded image of White UrkleUser uploaded image of White UrkleUser uploaded image of White Urkle
    more
    photos