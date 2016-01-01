ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Whiteout
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Whiteout

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.7 9 reviews

Whiteout

Whiteout

Parent strains Super Silver Haze and The White were brought together to create this uplifting hybrid strain. Whiteout delivers intense euphoria paired with an alert, focused effect sure to satisfy your daytime needs. These frosty light green buds shimmer in light and will hit you with a pungenst zesty lemon aroma that would be expected of a Super Silver Haze offspring.

Reviews

9

more reviews
write a review

Find Whiteout nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Whiteout nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
The White
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Whiteout

Products with Whiteout

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Whiteout nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Alien Hallucination, Whiteout, Fire Alien Kush, Grape Inferno, and More
New Strains Alert: Alien Hallucination, Whiteout, Fire Alien Kush, Grape Inferno, and More

Most popular in