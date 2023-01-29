Whitethorn Rose reviews
Whitethorn Rose strain effects
D........r
January 29, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
All Praises Due To Southern Humboldt! This strain is life! A cross between Paradise Punch & Lemon OG. This is the most beautiful strain I’ve ever seen in my life. Once you see these beautiful purple buds & smell this sweet, lavender, moist aroma your senses get excited all over. This is truly a Top Shelf Blessing! Cultivated by the Living Legend 2nd generation farmer @huckleberryhillfarms I was more than excited to purchase this beauty. The feel of each bud in its own way was therapeutic. Almost like petting a fluffy chinchilla. Not long after your first few pulls instant happiness comes about. You feel great joy & appreciation. The extra credit is enjoying Whitethorn Rose while in the mountains of Humboldt County. I won’t say too much more, because you need to try this yourself! Without a doubt 10 out of 10 for Whitethorn Rose!
r........0
January 30, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This is my favorite strain since I hit some homegrown Sant Cruz Tangie about ten years ago. It's smell is one of a kind and it has a sweet tropical berry taste. The high is like no other strain, it hits the eyes fast and give you a relaxed uplifting feel. Amazing work from Huckleberry Hill Farms 🚜 👏
d........m
October 12, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Been my favorite strain since 2020, a breath of old school air among all the cake and gelato crosses that have gotten so worn out This strain doesn’t care about high thc percents and because of that it gets you truly stoned and not just high, one of the most unique terpene profiles you’ll ever come across right now The smoke from this strain will have the smell of pure flowers and fruit lingering heavily all over you and wherever you smoked for hours, a one of a kind strain
J........g
November 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Unique flavor. Very stoney. My new favorite
k........n
May 3, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This is why we smoke this spectacular plant… Because it’s possible to make love with everything with this gorgeous lady in your cells. Make love, as in, feel your boundaries melt away and slip into union. Super relaxed yet alert, eyes wide, soft, throat open, mellow happy but attuned to everything. I picked some of this beauty up in Mendocino (love you, Maria dealer, I really wanted to come back and thank you) and smoked her along a river in the big trees. I married a redwood and had a religious experience in a waterfall. Infinite stars. You guys ever notice how the reviews themselves are the real reviews of the plant? the content and the style are examples of the plants effects. Assuming everyone writes them high- which I assume they do. Whitethorn Rose - top effect - horny! All is abuzzzzzz ❤️