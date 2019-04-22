Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Birdie Farms, Willie’s Ghost is a hybrid of Russian Ghost Ruderalis and SSSC Williams Wonder. Buds appear light green in color with hints of purple and short golden hairs. It has a fruity aroma with hash undertones and a sweet flavor similar to bubblegum. A heavy high makes Willie’s Ghost the perfect bedtime remedy for those looking to drift into dreamworld.