Windu is a modern cannabis strain from Wizard Trees of Southern California. Windu takes the hit strain RS-11, and adds the classic OG Kush Skywalker OG. Many Windus will turn purple, which is the color of Mace Windu's lightsaber in Star Wars. Windu should have hybrid indica effects. The Skywalker OG should add some dank, kush notes to the Sherbert and Z from the RS-11.
