Wingsuit
Wingsuit
Wis
Hybrid
Focused
Energetic
Creative
Blueberry
Diesel
Grape
Wingsuit effects are mostly calming.
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Wingsuit is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Wingsuit, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Wingsuit strain effects
Wingsuit strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
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Wingsuit strain reviews(18)
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M........x
January 23, 2026
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I know that it says it's a 50/50, but this drain has successfully laid me out and I am a veteran weed smoker over 20 years. The taste and the smell are definitely very candy-like and fruity with a pungent bit of diesel. Expect a nice body buzz at couch lock with the strain, which is odd to say since it's heritage.. not a beginner strain lol lookin to clear your mind after a hard day at work? Give wingsuit a try, I smoked flower, .5-1g per use an hour before bed, I slept thru the whole night, which is an EXTREME rarity..
c........7
5 days ago
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
I was waiting to try this out for a while. Picked up some prerolls from the dispensary, went home, took one straight to the face. The wife and I have nothing but good things to say about the strain. It helps her Bipolar and it helps with my P.T.S.D.. So, find this and partake, you will not be disappointed!
v........k
May 2, 2026
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Have been smoking everyday for the last 10+ years. Lately dabs, but decided to rip some flower today. This strain was an immediate hit. I will rarely say this about bud. Feel relaxed throughout my body, but mostly creativity in my mind. Ideas are flowing. Would consider a hybrid.