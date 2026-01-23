I know that it says it's a 50/50, but this drain has successfully laid me out and I am a veteran weed smoker over 20 years. The taste and the smell are definitely very candy-like and fruity with a pungent bit of diesel. Expect a nice body buzz at couch lock with the strain, which is odd to say since it's heritage.. not a beginner strain lol lookin to clear your mind after a hard day at work? Give wingsuit a try, I smoked flower, .5-1g per use an hour before bed, I slept thru the whole night, which is an EXTREME rarity..