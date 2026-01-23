Wingsuit reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wingsuit.
Wingsuit strain effects
Wingsuit strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
Wingsuit reviews
M........x
January 23, 2026
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
I know that it says it's a 50/50, but this drain has successfully laid me out and I am a veteran weed smoker over 20 years. The taste and the smell are definitely very candy-like and fruity with a pungent bit of diesel. Expect a nice body buzz at couch lock with the strain, which is odd to say since it's heritage.. not a beginner strain lol lookin to clear your mind after a hard day at work? Give wingsuit a try, I smoked flower, .5-1g per use an hour before bed, I slept thru the whole night, which is an EXTREME rarity..
c........7
5 days ago
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
I was waiting to try this out for a while. Picked up some prerolls from the dispensary, went home, took one straight to the face. The wife and I have nothing but good things to say about the strain. It helps her Bipolar and it helps with my P.T.S.D.. So, find this and partake, you will not be disappointed!
v........k
May 2, 2026
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Have been smoking everyday for the last 10+ years. Lately dabs, but decided to rip some flower today. This strain was an immediate hit. I will rarely say this about bud. Feel relaxed throughout my body, but mostly creativity in my mind. Ideas are flowing. Would consider a hybrid.
k........g
September 28, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed, happy, pleasant constant stream of ideas. I understand the flying sensation from the name because you feel very floaty and light. Taste reminds me of airplane rubber. Worth it!
r........8
July 11, 2025
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
very smooth , great head high, munchie effect goes crazy . Idk if it’s just me but I get this butterscotch note after I exhale . It’s overall a great strain , with a outstanding percentage of 26%
s........6
July 2, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I was so glad to find this on sale one day recently at my local dispensary at The Living Room on Thursday. Now my experiment is to see what happens if I have it before or after, or with the Bruce Banner strain.
c........0
October 18, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
It’s definitely something you can smoke any time of the day but it’s a little more sativa leaning by just a small small bit. You can certainly feel a head buzz and a body buzz. The more you smoke this strain the more it will start to feel like a indica leaning so this is strong. I’m using dab wax though. It’s a 9/10 for me
m........3
October 19, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Delightful strain. I have anxiety and this helped lots with controlling my anxiousness. My batch was 23.58% THC & 0.1% CBD per lab results.