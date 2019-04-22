ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Wish Mountain reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wish Mountain.

Avatar for domzstyle
Member since 2017
Not kinda strong its like a old fashioned strain
Avatar for eggshakes
Member since 2017
Best indica I’ve ever had, would seek this out til the ends of the earth. Straight up sedative, will put you to sleep and keep you asleep, eliminate pain and aches and headaches and bodily stress of any kind. Extremely relaxing and made me feel very calm and happy and warm when I’m usually a depress...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MedicatedAnDedicated
Member since 2018
Knocked me tf out
