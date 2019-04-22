We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Best indica I’ve ever had, would seek this out til the ends of the earth. Straight up sedative, will put you to sleep and keep you asleep, eliminate pain and aches and headaches and bodily stress of any kind. Extremely relaxing and made me feel very calm and happy and warm when I’m usually a depress...