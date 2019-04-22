ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 4 reviews

Wish Mountain

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Wish Mountain crosses Appalachia and Mr. Dank’s 80’s-era Super Afghani. This indica takes its flavor profile from the Super Afghani while the Appalachia influences the growth and yield. Known for its loud aromas and flavors reminiscent of cherries, dates, nuts, spice, and honey, Wish Mountain is a great smoke for anyone seeking a new experience.

Lineage

Strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Strain
Wish Mountain

