Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Wish Mountain crosses Appalachia and Mr. Dank’s 80’s-era Super Afghani. This indica takes its flavor profile from the Super Afghani while the Appalachia influences the growth and yield. Known for its loud aromas and flavors reminiscent of cherries, dates, nuts, spice, and honey, Wish Mountain is a great smoke for anyone seeking a new experience.
