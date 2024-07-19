Wizard Fuel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wizard Fuel.
Wizard Fuel strain effects
Wizard Fuel strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
k........6
July 19, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
very good...it starts off slow. But when the high kicks in..it puts your mind and body in a relaxing state..A+
R........9
June 5, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very nice smoke 🤤 taste is on point and the bud formation is beautiful 😍❤️🥇🙏🧙♂️😘🌬️
F........8
October 17, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Heeeelp! I'm melting...go to tunnel vision. Things look amplified. Back in focus - aaaaand back to melting. Fun ride, felt like something was missing tho.. 5/7
j........o
August 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Taste is very nice, woody, earthy and bit of rereshing fruit and is not so heavy. Every hit gives you a dose of relax to your body but mind is slowly refreshing your head. Helps with anxiecnty and stress. This strain can give you so much focus and creative. Is 50% indica and 50% sativa but in my opinion - sativa takes control on. Indica just relaxed your body and sativa effect is energizing, refreshing and give you typical haze effect. Very good hybrid. I’ll back to this strain for sure.
s........q
Yesterday
Focused
Relaxed
Heavy hitter that has a strange taste similar to tobacco.