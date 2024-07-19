Taste is very nice, woody, earthy and bit of rereshing fruit and is not so heavy. Every hit gives you a dose of relax to your body but mind is slowly refreshing your head. Helps with anxiecnty and stress. This strain can give you so much focus and creative. Is 50% indica and 50% sativa but in my opinion - sativa takes control on. Indica just relaxed your body and sativa effect is energizing, refreshing and give you typical haze effect. Very good hybrid. I’ll back to this strain for sure.