stock photo similar to Wizard Fuel
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Wizard Fuel
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Wizard Fuel effects are mostly energizing.
Wizard Fuel potency is higher THC than average.
Wizard Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Rope Fuel and RS11. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Wizard Fuel is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Wizard Trees, the average price of Wizard Fuel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Wizard Fuel’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wizard Fuel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Wizard FuelOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Wizard Fuel strain effects
Wizard Fuel strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Wizard Fuel products near you
Similar to Wizard Fuel near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Wizard Fuel strain reviews6
Read all reviews
k........6
July 19, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
R........9
June 5, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
F........8
October 17, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly