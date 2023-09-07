Wood Shiva reviews
Wood Shiva reviews
K........2
September 7, 2023
Creative
Happy
I bought it by accident one day. I asked for Phat Pandas Head Mount the clerk gave me their shiva wood. No biggie I liked it. I prefer the calmer stone indicas give but I cant say this sativa hybrid has none of the negatives sativas can have. Kept me focused that day wasnt a narcotic stone. A good time on the beach kind of Grass this is. you will be able to do stuff and be stoned.
S........s
November 30, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
The smell and taste is absolutely amazing. great sativa no racey feeling.
a........n
December 27, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I am not a sativa fan at all? I typically avoid sativa strains like the plague as they tend to make me anxious and paranoid and I gives me extreme insomnia. Wood Shiva is an exception to the rule, this is the first sativa that I can actually enjoy. The high is quick and subtle at the same time! You feel like you are walking on sunshine and the mood is upbeat, positive, energetic-but not jittery, and peaceful. You feel powerful as if you can and will conquer anything you put your mind to with zero pressure! This is a must have for any Indica lover that does not always want to be in a comatose state. You can enjoy your company, watch a great movie and still fade off to a peaceful sleep hours later or you can go on a walk, get to those nagging chores, finish a project and not feel like you are working at all. Life is just good on this strain. Note, I am an experienced cannabis user and it takes a lot to impress me. This is a winner! I purchased from Trulieve
d........5
November 11, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain is a classic, nothing is better.
m........i
December 25, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Unbelievably good! I never write reviews and I’ve been experimenting a ton of sativas from Trulieve and I swear this one takes me back to when I just started getting high. Extremely uplifting and at times I felt like I was rolling. Highly highly recommend. I’m going to stock up on this one.
a........k
February 4, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
this strain is very good the buds where dense yet fluffy enough but really sticky to break up with fingers. it wouldn't wipe off my fingers so sticky. smoke was tasty and it definitely made me feel great and calmed down all the chatter in my head as one condition I have is ADHD. so sum it up it was awesome!!
i........r
October 8, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Recommend ,felt like it was 1999. Green ,spongy, sticky nuggets. Smooth and tasty.
t........t
December 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
This strain tastes like the Hazelnut Cream from old Liberty Heath sciences except better. It does what weed does!