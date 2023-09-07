I am not a sativa fan at all? I typically avoid sativa strains like the plague as they tend to make me anxious and paranoid and I gives me extreme insomnia. Wood Shiva is an exception to the rule, this is the first sativa that I can actually enjoy. The high is quick and subtle at the same time! You feel like you are walking on sunshine and the mood is upbeat, positive, energetic-but not jittery, and peaceful. You feel powerful as if you can and will conquer anything you put your mind to with zero pressure! This is a must have for any Indica lover that does not always want to be in a comatose state. You can enjoy your company, watch a great movie and still fade off to a peaceful sleep hours later or you can go on a walk, get to those nagging chores, finish a project and not feel like you are working at all. Life is just good on this strain. Note, I am an experienced cannabis user and it takes a lot to impress me. This is a winner! I purchased from Trulieve