Sativa

Wood Shiva

Wood Shiva is sativa-dominant weed strain that descends from Jack Herer. Wood Shiva is celebrated for its ability to provide a harmonious blend of mental stimulation without inducing stress, making it a versatile choice for a variety of cannabis consumers. Wood Shiva features a moderate THC content of around 21.8%, making it suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is ideal for enhancing productivity, reducing stress, and fostering a positive mood. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wood Shiva when dealing with symptoms associated with depression. Released by Trulieve, Wood Shiva features flavors like earthy, pine, and a touch of citrus. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing qualities. The average price of Wood Shiva typically ranges from $10 to $14 per gram, making it an affordable option for those looking to enjoy its well-rounded effects. Wood Shiva is your ticket to a balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience Wood Shiva, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.




Wood Shiva strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Creative

Wood Shiva strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    7% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    7% of people say it helps with Stress
Wood Shiva strain reviews

September 7, 2023
I bought it by accident one day. I asked for Phat Pandas Head Mount the clerk gave me their shiva wood. No biggie I liked it. I prefer the calmer stone indicas give but I cant say this sativa hybrid has none of the negatives sativas can have. Kept me focused that day wasnt a narcotic stone. A good time on the beach kind of Grass this is. you will be able to do stuff and be stoned.
6 people found this helpful
November 30, 2023
The smell and taste is absolutely amazing. great sativa no racey feeling.
4 people found this helpful
December 27, 2023
I am not a sativa fan at all? I typically avoid sativa strains like the plague as they tend to make me anxious and paranoid and I gives me extreme insomnia. Wood Shiva is an exception to the rule, this is the first sativa that I can actually enjoy. The high is quick and subtle at the same time! You feel like you are walking on sunshine and the mood is upbeat, positive, energetic-but not jittery, and peaceful. You feel powerful as if you can and will conquer anything you put your mind to with zero pressure! This is a must have for any Indica lover that does not always want to be in a comatose state. You can enjoy your company, watch a great movie and still fade off to a peaceful sleep hours later or you can go on a walk, get to those nagging chores, finish a project and not feel like you are working at all. Life is just good on this strain. Note, I am an experienced cannabis user and it takes a lot to impress me. This is a winner! I purchased from Trulieve
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Wood Shiva strain genetics

Strain parent
Jh
Jack Herer
parent
Wood Shiva
WSV
Wood Shiva