Wood Shiva
Wood Shiva is sativa-dominant weed strain that descends from Jack Herer. Wood Shiva is celebrated for its ability to provide a harmonious blend of mental stimulation without inducing stress, making it a versatile choice for a variety of cannabis consumers. Wood Shiva features a moderate THC content of around 21.8%, making it suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is ideal for enhancing productivity, reducing stress, and fostering a positive mood. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wood Shiva when dealing with symptoms associated with depression. Released by Trulieve, Wood Shiva features flavors like earthy, pine, and a touch of citrus. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing qualities. The average price of Wood Shiva typically ranges from $10 to $14 per gram, making it an affordable option for those looking to enjoy its well-rounded effects. Wood Shiva is your ticket to a balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience Wood Shiva, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
