This one kicked my ass in a good way. I was pleasantly surprised. I immediately added it to my top 10 list. I vape flower out of a ball vape and a bong, and the flavor of this one is great, but the high is unreal. It had my whole body buzzing and tingling and made me super relaxed. I sat down on the couch, and that feeling only intensified until I passed out. Definitely a good strain for late-night use before bed or on the weekends at night if you want to get really high. I definitely recommend it. This one’s a 10/10. Alien Labs hit it out of the park with this strain. I can tell why it’s so rare and hard to find—people snatch this one up quick. If you’re lucky enough to see it, don’t even think about it, just buy it. You might not see it again for a while.