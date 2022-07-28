Xeno reviews
Xeno strain effects
c........1
July 28, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
My favorite right before bed strain. This one make sure the kids are fed and in bed, nothing’s on the stove, laundry’s done. As soon as I smoke this I am totally relaxed and ready for bed. Usually wake up in the recliner with my work clothes still on, but feel absolutely rested! Would recommend to anyone looking to relax and sleep well! If you can find it!!!!
D........5
April 3, 2022
Oh where I start with this one? I have PTSD, and it helps calm down and mellow it out, it's like it's not even there! It also helps with anxiety, coming from someone who has bad PTSD and anxiety, this strain comes to the rescue! I've been asked before how are the effects? The effects of this one will definitely hit you, it doesn't take long for Xeno to show it's effects. I'll just say this, a couple of hits off this strain and you are on your way to outer space!
m........4
August 22, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Got this strain as a random promo item and I am impressed! Very focused; can stay awake if you wanted to. Falling asleep feels like self care rather than a need. Some strains make you say “I need to not be awake anymore,” but this one says “sleeping is kind for you body.” This sort of hybrid is great for pain; makes you forget you have a body!
N........e
January 10, 2022
I mean look at the parents..she reeks of sour cat piss and old fruit. After the grind she lightened up a bit with a nice grapefruit aroma. Earthy menthol flavor with Kush mints comin thru more so than the Zkittlez and was most certainly a heavy body high encompassing Indica. Total relaxation thru your shoulders and neck and A real solid head high as well but not the clearest head , kinda hazy and I found myself zoning out quite a few times. The force was strong in this one and suitable for us heavy hitters lookin for that nighttime strain. Alien 👽 Labs nailed another one!!
J........i
April 6, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Wow what a strain. High THC but very chill, the heavy stoning effect comes with a great build of relief. One of my top 10 strains now, Xeno is a unique exotic. With incredibly dense nugs covered in trichromes, the pine-scented, sweet greenery has an aroma that will fill the room. A complete anxiety and pain killer, this is entering my top 10 easily.
t........3
April 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This one kicked my ass in a good way. I was pleasantly surprised. I immediately added it to my top 10 list. I vape flower out of a ball vape and a bong, and the flavor of this one is great, but the high is unreal. It had my whole body buzzing and tingling and made me super relaxed. I sat down on the couch, and that feeling only intensified until I passed out. Definitely a good strain for late-night use before bed or on the weekends at night if you want to get really high. I definitely recommend it. This one’s a 10/10. Alien Labs hit it out of the park with this strain. I can tell why it’s so rare and hard to find—people snatch this one up quick. If you’re lucky enough to see it, don’t even think about it, just buy it. You might not see it again for a while.
t........o
April 28, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
not a fan of how it tastes like straight up acrid dirt/chemicals (and not in a good way) and takes my mental functioning down way faster than other strains. couch/chair lock, getting confused by simple stuff, etc. powerful sleepy hit to it, i like to use it after everything for the day is done, munchies are already open, prepared, and on the bed, phone plugged in, water bottle filled, etc. or else those tasks will become insurmountable feats.
C........r
April 27, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
I consume strictly top shelf with traditionally high THC levels. 70% of the flower I purchase weekly is Alien Labs. I bought it as a hybrid leaning slightly indica. However, because it's classified as a hybrid, I expected this flower to be more of a balanced high. I was surprised to find it made me groggy. The flower looks good, but it was a bit airy. Not dense. Not impressive, but certainly does the job.