HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Xeno

Xeno is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Xeno is a sweet and fruity strain with a kick of diesel that will make your mouth water. Xeno is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Xeno effects include feeling sleepy, aroused, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Xeno when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and muscle spasms. Bred by Alien Labs, Xeno features flavors like grapefruit, apricot, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool. The average price of Xeno typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Xeno is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in most dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Xeno, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Xeno strain effects

Reported by 52 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Aroused

Xeno strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    35% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Anxiety
    31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    19% of people say it helps with Stress
Xeno strain reviews52

July 28, 2022
My favorite right before bed strain. This one make sure the kids are fed and in bed, nothing’s on the stove, laundry’s done. As soon as I smoke this I am totally relaxed and ready for bed. Usually wake up in the recliner with my work clothes still on, but feel absolutely rested! Would recommend to anyone looking to relax and sleep well! If you can find it!!!!
April 3, 2022
Oh where I start with this one? I have PTSD, and it helps calm down and mellow it out, it's like it's not even there! It also helps with anxiety, coming from someone who has bad PTSD and anxiety, this strain comes to the rescue! I've been asked before how are the effects? The effects of this one will definitely hit you, it doesn't take long for Xeno to show it's effects. I'll just say this, a couple of hits off this strain and you are on your way to outer space!
August 22, 2022
Got this strain as a random promo item and I am impressed! Very focused; can stay awake if you wanted to. Falling asleep feels like self care rather than a need. Some strains make you say “I need to not be awake anymore,” but this one says “sleeping is kind for you body.” This sort of hybrid is great for pain; makes you forget you have a body!
