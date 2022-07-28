Oh where I start with this one? I have PTSD, and it helps calm down and mellow it out, it's like it's not even there! It also helps with anxiety, coming from someone who has bad PTSD and anxiety, this strain comes to the rescue! I've been asked before how are the effects? The effects of this one will definitely hit you, it doesn't take long for Xeno to show it's effects. I'll just say this, a couple of hits off this strain and you are on your way to outer space!