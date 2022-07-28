Xeno
Xeno is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Xeno is a sweet and fruity strain with a kick of diesel that will make your mouth water. Xeno is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Xeno effects include feeling sleepy, aroused, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Xeno when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and muscle spasms. Bred by Alien Labs, Xeno features flavors like grapefruit, apricot, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool. The average price of Xeno typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Xeno is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in most dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Xeno, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
