Back for my 3rd review because the info here is inaccurate. Zcube is a cross between zkittles and Eddy Lepp og. So translation: this is candy with some fucking power! This strain caught me off guard at first, i decided to face a joint and it hit me like a mf. Not sure where everyone is getting a mint profile from but I’d say it’s more grapefruit/lemon candy doused in diesel, and the nose on this was amazing. Definitely one of my favorites! Grown by @greasycouture