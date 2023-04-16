Z Cube reviews
s........6
April 16, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Back for my 3rd review because the info here is inaccurate. Zcube is a cross between zkittles and Eddy Lepp og. So translation: this is candy with some fucking power! This strain caught me off guard at first, i decided to face a joint and it hit me like a mf. Not sure where everyone is getting a mint profile from but I’d say it’s more grapefruit/lemon candy doused in diesel, and the nose on this was amazing. Definitely one of my favorites! Grown by @greasycouture
s........e
September 19, 2021
Focused
Happy
Smooth and toasty to smoke. Great for a hangover and trying to get stuff done.
B........2
July 24, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
s........4
June 19, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
I loved this stain! I got the munchies then passed out lol, but when I woke up the next morning I was completely relaxed. I also feel motivated for the first time in weeks, it really helped with my depression swing (bipolar disorder and ADHD)
g........9
January 12, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This was the most couch lock, knock you the hell out weed I’ve smoked in quite a while. Tweaked my back snowboarding and this pretty much killed the pain as well.
j........3
June 20, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Piney nose and taste, great for working. Anxiety levels stay down. Joints don't hurt. Great medicine. Everyone should try it at least once..... 👍
a........x
December 20, 2024
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly
Well…… felt like I was hit with a bat after a joint of this minty, heavy hitting strain.
r........2
March 26, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great flower if you like mint candy as far as flavor goes, smooth toke easy on the lungs. Great high.