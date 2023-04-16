HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%
Z Cube
aka ZCube
Z Cube is a hybrid weed strain crossing Zkittlez and a type of OG Kush. Zkittlez and OG crosses bred from stock by Dying Breed Seeds have deep, sweet, fruit, syrup smells and corner store candy-aisle rainbow flavors that stain the palate and perfume a room. For effects, Z Cube is strong yet versatile daytime or night, making almost anything you pair it with better. “Gleaming the Cube” on Z Cube? Why not. Award-winning Zkittlez and OG terps can’t stop shining.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Z CubeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Z Cube strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Z Cube products near you
Similar to Z Cube near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Z Cube strain reviews19
Read all reviews
s........6
April 16, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
s........e
September 19, 2021
Focused
Happy
B........2
July 24, 2021
Euphoric
Happy