Z Splitter reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Z Splitter.
A........6
October 8, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This is one of the few sativa hybrids that I enjoy. It's pretty hard hitting. And it doesn't leaving you on the couch. Music and this strain is my #1. Made me more active than normal. Gets me going. And a great wake n bake. But if you smoked lots of it . It will give you mad munchies. But overall it was very enjoyable.
m........7
Today
Happy
Relaxed
heavy hitter with runtzy flavor. i Love it.
o........1
November 4, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
It tastes like the colour purple but very smooth hitting haven’t coughed yet
S........p
October 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Amazing terp profile, tastes like sweet grapefruit juice with a hint of spiciness