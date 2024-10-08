Z Splitter
Z Splitter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Atom Splitter. This strain from Ghost Drops is a potent and flavorful bud that will deliver a balanced high of euphoria and relaxation. Z Splitter has light green buds with golden hairs and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Z Splitter is 25-29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Z Splitter effects include happy, creative, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Z Splitter when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Uprising Seed Co, Z Splitter features flavors like citrus, skunk, and spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and uplifting aroma. The average price of Z Splitter typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Z Splitter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Z Splitter strain effects
