Zero Gravity reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zero Gravity.
Zero Gravity strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Zero Gravity strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Zero Gravity reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........0
January 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Definitely a mixture of head and body high, very potent smell, buds are fairly dense and are beautiful smoked long and smooth but gets you coughing a bit which is nice. I’m an experienced user might be much for a beginner. I smoked one joint and it lingers for hours and then relaxes you completely. Munchies are at high as well. Would get this again for sure.
s........k
August 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Hungry
We enjoyed this very much helped us get hungry enough to eat somewhere with out having to go for more kept a high I haven't had in a while and my husband and I came up with a business plan and some cool ideas for our home. Then had nice relaxing evening with good sleep this is the first strain in a long minute for it to really give me the tingling feeling and full pain relief that I could enjoy an evening with family with out sneaking away for pain relief.
B........n
May 14, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
10/10 put me to sleep after eating good food. extremely relaxed. stress reliever.
Z........1
November 15, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
The nugs were dense AF and frosty thick.
b........h
May 3, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Floating light relaxed feeling definitely on the stronger side. Definitely recommend