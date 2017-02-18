Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I have ADHD and social anxiety. This stuff works good to clear the brain fog which allows you to focus, and enjoy conversations. Good for stress too.
Tastes a little bit like pineapple on the exhale. Inhale tastes skunky to me. My buds were dense as hell. And had lots of crystals.
Vaped in my Grass...
the high is amazing. talkative, curious, and happy sedated, I could move but don't want to haha.strong smell, hard to pin point... lemon pine skunk( more skunk maybe). first time trying and its in my favorite category,( id compare to really good g13ish )nice and dense and huge buds
Probably called Zeus Og because with the clouds you'll be making, you'll probably be able to Control thunder too, and you could if you really wanted. …hard to explain how perfect this one is. must try/have