ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Zeus OG
  4. Reviews

Zeus OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zeus OG.

Reviews

41

Avatar for big1998butt
Member since 2019
After 30 minutes you start to feel loopy. 30 minutes later, you may even feel more loopy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for Starrness
Member since 2018
Good taste. Nice high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Leeisms
Member since 2018
I have ADHD and social anxiety. This stuff works good to clear the brain fog which allows you to focus, and enjoy conversations. Good for stress too. Tastes a little bit like pineapple on the exhale. Inhale tastes skunky to me. My buds were dense as hell. And had lots of crystals. Vaped in my Grass...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for hermano_prod
Member since 2017
Solid upbeat strain without the buzz feel. your mind feels like racing ahead like a kid in the park but your body is like the parent, still and content to read.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocused
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Zeus OGUser uploaded image of Zeus OGUser uploaded image of Zeus OG
Avatar for jh84
Member since 2018
the high is amazing. talkative, curious, and happy sedated, I could move but don't want to haha.strong smell, hard to pin point... lemon pine skunk( more skunk maybe). first time trying and its in my favorite category,( id compare to really good g13ish )nice and dense and huge buds
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for LightingLloran
Member since 2017
Probably called Zeus Og because with the clouds you'll be making, you'll probably be able to Control thunder too, and you could if you really wanted. …hard to explain how perfect this one is. must try/have
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Flipintripindicular
Member since 2017
Very clean high. After a euphoric energy it ends with a relaxing but not sleepy conclusion.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for KiloKUSH01
Member since 2017
Very tastey and smokes smooth
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed