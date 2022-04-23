Z Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Z Cake.
Z Cake strain effects
Z Cake strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
Z Cake reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
S........0
April 23, 2022
Creative
Dizzy
Dry eyes
This weed definitely calmed down my anxiety and just slowed everything down not talking about being so down your lazy and the high is definitely in your eyes if that makes sense 🤣🤣🤣
g........5
September 28, 2021
Giggly
I personally can smell Zkittlez pheno with Wedding Cake, have sharp hint of sweet pinewood with mild creamy cake a like jet fuel.
s........d
February 3, 2021
Strong earthy flavor with a hint of sweet fruit. Provides a hazy head high with a slight body high. Great for nighttime use.
D........9
April 18, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Love it. Light green light colored hairs. Sweet smell. Large dense nugs covered in crystals. The container it came it was coated with kief. Smooth nutty vanilla flavor
b........4
April 19, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
You can really taste the earthy flavor once you take a hit. The strain is a great quality high. Also helps with sleeping at night.
s........k
May 10, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I can recommend this stay soo much! 👊🏾 If you got anxiety or Otherwise got paranoia this strain its gonna make you feel comfortable in any way! And the taste of cake is yum yum and ofc zkittelz! 😁☺️🥰 So it’s very good for you if you got Anxiety,ADHD, and Paranoid skitzofrenia. 💪🏾☝🏾🙏🏾
k........b
August 13, 2023
Great cross, wedding cake always nails it
K........h
May 4, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Definitely Something I Recommend For Someone Thats Going Through A Rough Time In Their A Relationship 💔💔