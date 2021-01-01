Loading…

Zkittlez Mints

THC 23%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Talkative
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1 reviews

Zkittlez Mints is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Zkittlez Mints. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Zkittlez Mints effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1 people reported 6 effects
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety

Zkittlez Mints reviews1

