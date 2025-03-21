stock photo similar to The Squeeze
The Squeeze
aka Squeeze
The Squeeze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Zlushiez. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. The Squeeze is known to have an average THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by Raw Genetics, The Squeeze features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of The Squeeze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about The Squeezes effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Squeeze, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to The SqueezeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
The Squeeze strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop The Squeeze products near you
Similar to The Squeeze near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews