Zmokers Club is an indica-dominant strain by the acclaimed Backpack Boyz and bred by Fiya Farmer. It’s a cross of Fiya Farmer’s strain Zangria (Thin Mint GSC x Zkittlez) and Fortune. It has the Boyz’ brand signature of blizzard trichome coating with terps that blend floral, candy, and doughy mint. Off the first hit, Zmokers Club has that soothing, deep body high that keeps the mind perky. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zmokers Club, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
