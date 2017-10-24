We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Strong Indica! Perfect after a hard day.
You just forget everything and slip into a blissful, carefree relaxation.
One of the best Strains that calms down the body and mind.
But really forgetful like on Amnesia. Forgot my food in the oven :D
i’m a heavy user with a high tolerance and this strain knocked me and my friends OUT! very yummy && aromatic, is amazing for my back pain, and really soothes my anxiety. i highly recommend giving this strain a try if u ever have the chance i’m blown away
I liked this strain. It wasn’t top shelf flower, so I feel like it has the potential to be better. But regardless it was a nice, heavy, indica buzz. It tasted sweet and smelled earthy. I would absolutely give it another chance. It was nice to have for bedtime.