  3. Zombie Kush
Zombie Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zombie Kush.

Effects

35 people reported 230 effects
Relaxed 80%
Sleepy 57%
Euphoric 42%
Happy 34%
Uplifted 22%
Stress 37%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 22%
Pain 20%
Headaches 14%
Dry eyes 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

43

Avatar for Patrick802VT
Member since 2019
Very beautiful buds. Awesome smell and taste! Definitely one of my favorite Kush's
Avatar for jedNoroG
Member since 2020
Strong Indica! Perfect after a hard day. You just forget everything and slip into a blissful, carefree relaxation. One of the best Strains that calms down the body and mind. But really forgetful like on Amnesia. Forgot my food in the oven :D
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ronnieroo
Member since 2020
i’m a heavy user with a high tolerance and this strain knocked me and my friends OUT! very yummy &amp;&amp; aromatic, is amazing for my back pain, and really soothes my anxiety. i highly recommend giving this strain a try if u ever have the chance i’m blown away
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for KYCcc
Member since 2020
Potent but extremely stinky, bit too much.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ag633
Member since 2018
Picked up a variety of different flowers while visiting a rec state. This was by far the best. Tested in at 30% thc, this stuff is truly a one hitter quitter. Quality.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Patient622
Member since 2019
loved it. heavy hitter for sure, perfect for what sleep and relaxing.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Saruhh96
Member since 2019
I liked this strain. It wasn’t top shelf flower, so I feel like it has the potential to be better. But regardless it was a nice, heavy, indica buzz. It tasted sweet and smelled earthy. I would absolutely give it another chance. It was nice to have for bedtime.
