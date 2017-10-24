ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Zombie Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Zombie Kush

Indica

4.7 46 reviews

Zombie Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 46 reviews

Zombie Kush

Zombie Kush by Ripper Seeds comes from two different Kush genetics, resulting in hues of purple embedded within its trichome-laden foliage. Created by crossing Sideral (Lavender Kush x Amnesia) with Bubba Kush, Zombie Kush’s unique genetic lineage and complex terpene profile won it 1st Prize at the 2017 Napoli Secret Cup for Best Extract and 1st Prize Indica at the 2016 UCLA Cup. It has enjoyable and potent effects with a snappy indoor flowering time of 55-60 days.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

35 people reported 230 effects
Relaxed 80%
Sleepy 57%
Euphoric 42%
Happy 34%
Uplifted 22%
Stress 37%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 22%
Pain 20%
Headaches 14%
Dry eyes 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

46

Show all

Avatar for planezoverlamez
Member since 2015
The perfect strain is for insomnia. I’m a heavy smoker with a high tolerance picked up some of this shatter, one hit before bed and I’m out. Wish it came around more often. So sweet in taste too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for wesrk1
Member since 2014
Strong heady taste, very aromatic. Intense catatonic buzz. I’m a heavy user with a massive tolerance level, this dropped me for a good hour. If pic loads, you’ll see the beautiful crystals on the bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ismann
Member since 2016
I've grown Zombie Kush a few times and it is very good. Very easy to grow, thick and bushy with above average yields. Effect is very calming and stony. Definitely my favorite strain to zone out and watch the Rays lose every night.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kingcropper
Member since 2018
zombie kush is one of the most medically benifical strains ive smoked, if your looking for some knock out one two punch bud then this is for you. highly recommended strain for seasoned smokers as the high lasts a few hours and it can really zombify you if over do it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Seanblazesuk
Member since 2017
Zombie kush is straight fire, such a complicated taste and so sweet,,, super strong defo grab of you got a chance
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Zombie Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Zombie Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Lavender
parent
Second strain parent
Amnesia
parent
Strain
Zombie Kush

Products with Zombie Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Zombie Kush nearby.