HybridTHC 28%CBD

Zparkiez

Zparkiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zparkiez is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Backpackboyz, the average price of Zparkiez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zparkiez’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zparkiez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Zparkiez strain effects

Feelings

Happy

Euphoric

Focused

Zparkiez strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Bipolar disorder
    100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Zparkiez strain reviews1

Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
One of the best strains that we have here in nc it’s very euphoric and strong I give it a A+ all day in my grading book
Strain spotlight