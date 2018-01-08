48North
Granddaddy Purple Pre-Rolls 1.05g 3-Pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Granddaddy Purple is an indica-dominant strain with strong THC potency potential, minimal CBD levels and a complex grape and berry aroma.
Granddaddy Purple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
