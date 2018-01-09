About this product
Type: 60% Indica / 40% Sativa
Taste: Chocolate / Sweet / Spicy
Effect: Intense Bodybuzz
Flowering time: 8 – 9 Weeks
Green Magic – Amsterdam’s Own Green Happiness
Green Magic cannabis seeds by Amsterdam Genetics are a unique strain developed by us here in Amsterdam.
This indica dominant hybrid is once again a strain which will accelerate the heartbeat of many consumers. Green Magic has in a very short period become a firm favourite, gaining a faithful following within months of its introduction in coffeeshops in Amsterdam
These plants produce very compact, light green buds with a sweet taste that can be described as chocolatey with a hint of mint. Due to its Sativa influences we recommend a slightly longer growing period, which is generally offset by its relatively short flowering period.
This product gives to consumer an intense long lasting bodybuzz and has many medicinal properties it is therefore well suited for pain along with eating and sleeping disorders.
About this strain
Green Magic is an indica-dominant cross of Green Manalishi (Pacific G13 x G13/HP) and White Choco (White Russian x Chocolope) created by Amsterdam Genetics. This hybrid leans on the rich chocolatey aroma of White Choco while garnering G13’s legendary potency. While the physical intensity of Green Magic’s buzz can make some hearts race, the strain’s long-lasting and potent effects may make it a good choice for consumers suffering from chronic pain and sleeplessness.
Green Magic effects
