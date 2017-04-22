About this product
Avana Live Rosin PAX Era Pods are filled with single input live rosin produced from soil to oil in St. Thomas, Ontario. We hand harvest and immediately freeze our sun-grown cannabis (called Whole Plant Fresh Frozen or WPFF) to preserve as much of the plants’ fresh monoterpene content as possible. Trichomes are separated in ice water using a careful agitation process, where we isolate the 90-120u sized heads; the only grade selected for our live rosin. This water hash is gently pressed into rosin through 37u bags before undergoing a proprietary solventless process and filled in industry-leading PAX Era Pods. For optimal flavour and performance set your device to 520°F.
About this strain
Lemonberry, also known as "Lemon Berry" and "Lemonberry Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Dabney Blue and Lemon Thai come together to produce Lemonberry by Fusion Seeds. Dabney Blue imparts its berry flavors and the sweet aroma of blueberry muffins, typical of strains influenced by DJ Short’s Blueberry line. Lemon Thai adds its own touch of citrus flavors and uplifting effects. Lemonberry is a strain rooted in the Pacific Northwest and is desired for its collage of flavors and balanced effects. The genetics of this strain help form a happy head buzz that initiates bouts of creativity and the giggles.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
