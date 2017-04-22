Avana Live Rosin pods deliver the closest vape experience to a live rosin dab. Embrace the taste of solventless live rosin!



Avana Live Rosin PAX Era Pods are filled with single input live rosin produced from soil to oil in St. Thomas, Ontario. We hand harvest and immediately freeze our sun-grown cannabis (called Whole Plant Fresh Frozen or WPFF) to preserve as much of the plants’ fresh monoterpene content as possible. Trichomes are separated in ice water using a careful agitation process, where we isolate the 90-120u sized heads; the only grade selected for our live rosin. This water hash is gently pressed into rosin through 37u bags before undergoing a proprietary solventless process and filled in industry-leading PAX Era Pods. For optimal flavour and performance set your device to 520°F.