Barney's Farm Blue Gelato 41 Feminised
About this product
Effect: Clear headed, Energetic
Outdoor Yield (g): 2500-3000
Indoor Yield (g): 600-700 gr/m²
Flowering Time (days): 63 - 70
Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month: October
Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month Week: 2nd-3rd week
Height (cm): 150-200cm
Height: Tall
Indica %: 60% / Sativa %: 40%
Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Citrus
Aroma: Fresh, Fruity
Blue Gelato 41 Feminised Cannabis Seeds | Barney's Farm
Blue Gelato 41 Feminised Cannabis Seeds are Barney’s Farm’s sensational new Blueberry super-cross with the West Coast.
Blue Gelato 41 was created by crossing the famous Blueberry with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and the fresh and fruity Indica, Sunset Sherbert.
Blue Gelato 41 will rapidly plunge you into a tranquil pool of potent psychedelic pleasure.
Many phenotypes display blue/purple flowers, all are smeared in thick resin and ooze sweet and earthy citrus flavours.
Let Blue Gelato 41 fascinate your taste buds and massage pain away leaving pure satisfaction and joy.
Although Blue Gelato 41 aromas are wonderfully intoxicating, effects are generally clear headed and energetic.
Flowering time indoors is 9 to 10 weeks; outdoors Blue Gelato 41 can reach up to 2 metres, normally finishing in October.
Expect an exceptional yield, with stretched pre-flowering can deliver up to 3kg of buds.
About this strain
Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
