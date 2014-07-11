This live rosin is unique in many ways. Starting with organically grown flowers, we isolate only the 73-120u trichome heads using ice water processing and gently press them under heat and pressure to make this rosin. The flavor is best revealed at low temperature; an initial blast of citrus leaves a lingering taste of tropical fruit. This rosin packs 5.5% total terpenes, dominated by Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene oxide and Cedrol, a rare combination. From its appearance to flavor, this rosin is guaranteed out of this world!