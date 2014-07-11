About this product
This live rosin is unique in many ways. Starting with organically grown flowers, we isolate only the 73-120u trichome heads using ice water processing and gently press them under heat and pressure to make this rosin. The flavor is best revealed at low temperature; an initial blast of citrus leaves a lingering taste of tropical fruit. This rosin packs 5.5% total terpenes, dominated by Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene oxide and Cedrol, a rare combination. From its appearance to flavor, this rosin is guaranteed out of this world!
Space Needle, named after Seattle's iconic landmark, is a mostly sativa strain descended from Blue Dream and Vortex. Artists needing a creative kick will appreciate Space Needle's engaged and imaginative buzz, while patients may look to this sativa for relief of stress, anxiety, and depression.
EarthWolf Farms is a brand dedicated to bringing premium concentrates at fair market prices to the Canadian market. We strive to improve the health of people and the planet through the adoption of sustainable and innovative production practices. #sustainability#organicagriculture#regenerative#organicconcentrates#hash#liverosin#oiltinctures#topicals