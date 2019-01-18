Gelato Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 1g
by Evexia CBD
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,683 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
