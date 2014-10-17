Granddaddy Purps Full Spectrum CBD Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Evexia CBD
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Grand Doggy Purps effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
61% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
52% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
40% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
