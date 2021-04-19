About this product
California Orange crossed with Skunk by DNA Genetics in the Netherlands
Major Terpenes:
42.2% Myrcene
22.3% Beta-Caryophyllene
12.5% Alpha-Pinene
6.6% Humulene
6.0% Beta-Pinene
4.3% Limonene
2.0% Linalool
1.2% Phytol
0.5% Fenchol
0.4% Caryophyllene-Oxide
2.0% Other terpenes
Scent:
The aroma is terpeny sweet, while maintaining its smooth juicy character
Available Sizes:
50ml for 331$
250ml for 1325$
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
About this brand
Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide.
Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.