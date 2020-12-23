Farmstead
Farmstead North 40 IC Cake Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Drawing genetics from Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, this cultivar is as sweetly decadent as it's namesake. North 40's IC Cake is mouth-wateringly delicious, with a fragrant, sweet, and smooth aroma thanks in part to it's complex terpene profile, dominant in Limone, farnesene, and caryophyllene. IC Cake's potent hand-trimmed buds are quite literally 'frosted'.
Cultivar Lineage: Wedding Cake, Gelato#33
IC Cake Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:
1 x 0.7g
3 x 0.3g
4 x 0.5g
14 x 0.3g
3 x 0.7g
Ice Cream Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
