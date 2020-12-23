About this product

Drawing genetics from Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, this cultivar is as sweetly decadent as it's namesake. North 40's IC Cake is mouth-wateringly delicious, with a fragrant, sweet, and smooth aroma thanks in part to it's complex terpene profile, dominant in Limone, farnesene, and caryophyllene. IC Cake's potent hand-trimmed buds are quite literally 'frosted'.



Cultivar Lineage: Wedding Cake, Gelato#33



IC Cake Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:



1 x 0.7g

3 x 0.3g

4 x 0.5g

14 x 0.3g

3 x 0.7g