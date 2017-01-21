About this product

Gelato is an exclusive pheno-hunted indica-dominant strain from the Cookie Family and Sherbinski lineage. The name Gelato was inspired by its signature fruity, dessert-like aroma. Gelato is bursting with peppery, citrus notes and a hoppy pungency. This strain is homegrown in Hamilton, Ontario using a state-of-the-art hydroponic system. Gelato is cultivated in small batches, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed to guarantee premium quality. All pre-rolls are prepared exclusively using milled full-flower buds. You can identify Gelato by its deep purple buds, fiery orange hairs, and shining white coat of crystal resin.