About this product

Le préroulé Ghost Train Haze d’HEXO Plus est fait d’ une fleur sativa vert pâl moulue uniformément et d’intensité de THC forte. Cette variété offre des arômes floraux et d’agrumes acidulés dérivés du terpinolène, de concert avec le pinène, l’ocimène et le caryophyllène. Nous lui apportons des soins particuliers lors de la culture et après la récolte pour assurer la fraîcheur des terpènes au moment de l’achat. La génétique Ghost Train Haze est légendaire pour sa puissance, et toutes les fleurs HEXO Plus contiennent 20 % et plus de THC, d’un lot à l’autre. Garanti

The HEXO Plus Ghost Train Haze pre-roll is a bright green sativa flower evenly milled of strong THC potency. This strain has sour citrus and floral aromas, derived from terpinolene and complimented by pinene, ocimene and caryophyllene. We take extra care during cultivation and post-harvest to ensure terpene health freshness is preserved until purchase. Ghost Train Haze genetics are celebrated for their potency, and every lot of HEXO Plus flower promises to deliver 20% THC or more. Guaranteed.