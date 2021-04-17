About this product
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
3% of people say it helps with headache
Muscle spasms
14% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Humboldt Seed Company
CCL18-0000267
C11-0001005-LIC
