by Kannabia Seed Company
Hybrid
Gelato and Bubba Kush met one day. It could have been the typical story of "boy meets girl, girl meets boy, they fall in love, have a child, The End ...". But the offspring born of this genetic cross, is our spectacular GELATO-K, which is destined to greater glories, surpassing the expectations of the most selective grower.

We are talking about a sativa hybrid that has inherited the best characteristics of its parents and, in many aspects, surpasses them, giving rise to a plant with an intense sweet citrus flavour, like a deliciously refreshing lemon sorbet. The effect is incredibly powerful, triggering high levels of euphoria, elation and happiness.

Flowering takes 8 to 10 weeks. There is no need to worry about knowing when it’s ready, the plant will declare it proudly, displaying its dense buds full of resin in all their beauty, a real visual spectacle which often takes on violet tones.

While this plant will grow wonderfully outdoors, it is indoors where you can make the most of its potential, thanks to its spiky shape during growth. In addition, Gelato-K is possibly our most resistant variety to pests and diseases.

About this strain

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 21%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a legendary status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
