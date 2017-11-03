A breath of fresh air comes to our autoflowering catalogue.

This excellent Super Lemon Haze and Ruderalis cross retains the original flavour of the classic Lemon Haze variety, but accentuating certain interesting features in the ‘Kannabist’ way.



A sativa-dominant hybrid, it takes on a bushy appearance, both indoors and outdoors, and rarely exceeds one metre in height. But don't be fooled by its dimensions as Lemon Haze Auto is highly productive in any growing conditions. Indoors, its flowering period is between 9 and 10 weeks and its average production is 500 gr/m2.



Its buds surprise with their strong citrus aroma, featuring lemon as the main protagonist. The most expert palates can detect refined touches of lime, grapefruit, wood, and even notes of incense and pepper. In short, this is a cocktail of seductive scents and exotic airs which seem to want to transport you to the Far East.



With 18% THC, the first effect will take you to a psychedelic and creative state, later taking you to another very pleasant sweet and gently relaxing phase. An ideal cocktail of sensations to experiment with and get carried away with. In any case, if you're a novice, it's best to proceed with caution.

