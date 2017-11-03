Lemon Haze Auto

by Kannabia Seed Company
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
A breath of fresh air comes to our autoflowering catalogue.
This excellent Super Lemon Haze and Ruderalis cross retains the original flavour of the classic Lemon Haze variety, but accentuating certain interesting features in the ‘Kannabist’ way.

A sativa-dominant hybrid, it takes on a bushy appearance, both indoors and outdoors, and rarely exceeds one metre in height. But don't be fooled by its dimensions as Lemon Haze Auto is highly productive in any growing conditions. Indoors, its flowering period is between 9 and 10 weeks and its average production is 500 gr/m2.

Its buds surprise with their strong citrus aroma, featuring lemon as the main protagonist. The most expert palates can detect refined touches of lime, grapefruit, wood, and even notes of incense and pepper. In short, this is a cocktail of seductive scents and exotic airs which seem to want to transport you to the Far East.

With 18% THC, the first effect will take you to a psychedelic and creative state, later taking you to another very pleasant sweet and gently relaxing phase. An ideal cocktail of sensations to experiment with and get carried away with. In any case, if you're a novice, it's best to proceed with caution.

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
