Mexican Sativa is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid that offers an uplifting, clear-headed buzz alongside a fresh sandalwood aroma. To reduce the plant's flowering time, Sensi Seeds breeders crossed a cultivar from the southern province of Oaxaca with the hardy African sativa Durban Poison and a fast-flowering Pakistani indica.

 

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Avatar for Pskully57
Member since 2013
I grew up near the border, when the fresh holiday (Christmas buds) would come during the holidays, the buds were big, tight, and smelled like pine or little Christmas trees. It was dirt cheap and good and lasted a long time. As the season wore on, it got crappy and seedy and then it would dry up, th...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Made me wanna do yard work. I also, got one of those rando boners you used to get in high school from sitting too long. & it tasted dirty.
ArousedEnergeticHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for 2DankFrank
Member since 2014
I intentionally sought out weaker weed in the form of Mexican Brick, and after a few weeks I found it. This is more or less the same shit that was commonly found 25 years ago that everyone around me was smoking- super dense buds, seeds, brownish, and well, not very dank. Two solid bong hits to feel...
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for mws85
Member since 2017
Great strain to learn to grow on. In my experience probably maxes out around 7-9% thc but thats just judging by 20+years of my personal experience, no actual testing done.Can grow into very tall, high-yielding bushes in proper soil, with enough water and sun light. Produces a decent extract (shatter...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Salazar28
Member since 2014
Es una variedad algo subestimada, al tener un precio demasiado accesible ($800-1200MXN EL KG) se considera muy común y nada extraordinario, es muy recomendable para fiestas y no para antes de dormir.
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Lineage

Mexican
Durban Poison
Mexican Sativa
Mexican Kush
Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

