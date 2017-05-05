Mexican Sativa is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid that offers an uplifting, clear-headed buzz alongside a fresh sandalwood aroma. To reduce the plant's flowering time, Sensi Seeds breeders crossed a cultivar from the southern province of Oaxaca with the hardy African sativa Durban Poison and a fast-flowering Pakistani indica.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Side Effects