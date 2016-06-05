About this product
AK-48 is one of the easiest cannabis strain to grow with a short flowering time of 7-9 weeks, astoundingly high yield of 400-500 g/m². It is an easy growing marijuana strain because of its heritage stemming from the Afghani, Thai, Colombian gold and Mexican origins
The nugs are coated in sticky crystal goodness that leaves a fresh citrus smell on your fingers. But you would have never guessed that because this beauty has a very neutral smell during all grow phases, and with proper ventilation you might get away with not having to use an odor scrubber at all.
This strain is all about the perfect cure because she develops a lot of her citrus and flowery notes along with retaining that gloriously high THC level, which brings us the high. Ak-48 pairs great with your morning coffee, because she’s makes you energetic, exploding with happiness and will help reduce some of those coffee jitters.
About this strain
AK-48 is a strain that mixes Colombian Gold, Thai, Mexican, and Afghani genetics. It typically provides uplifting and euphoric effects. This strain is known for its dense buds, fast flowering cycle, and exceptional aroma.
AK-48 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with