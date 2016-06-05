About this product
The OG Kush is the high standard for any regular seeds in its power and performance. The combination of the Blueberry and OG Kush made this beautiful plant with purple coloured leaves and blueberry smell. We as the Nirvana™ shop offer you high quality seeds for harvesting this beautiful Blueberry Kush.
Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
