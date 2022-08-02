About this product
This high quality and fast acting cannabis strain is a mix of the highly sought out New York Power Diesel and the classic Sour Diesel, and what this does to the flavor is pure heaven. Sour Diesel has a pungent diesel in flavor and well, not sour at all. But we thought that would be an insult to the name, so we made sure our Sour D always delivered hints of bright citrus on every hit. This not only gives a satisfyingly rich and complex flavor but also produces an incredibly smooth exhale from the two main flavor notes marrying and producing an earthy aftertaste.
The intense amount of high THC often leads you into cerebral daydreams with the energy and motivation to turn those daydreams into reality. Sour D is truly a great cannabis strain for getting things done and with an aroma that is simply vintage, it's easy to see how this cannabis strain is a classic. Try our Sour Diesel cannabis seeds and see for yourself!
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
