If Blueberry were someone from your high school days, it would have been prom royalty, captain of the varsity team and valedictorian. Ten years later, you'd look it up on the web only to see it's as happy, successful and gorgeous as ever, because there's nothing Blueberry isn't good at. You'd be jealous, except Blueberry is also the sincerest, kindest indica you know. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.
Blueberry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,680 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
